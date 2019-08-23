Sanaton community celebrates Janmashtami in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – The Sanaton community people celebrated the

Janmashtami, birthday of Lord Sri Krishna amid due religious fervour, gaiety,

solemnity and festivity with huge enthusiasm across the district today.

The district administration and local unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon

Parishad (BPUP) chalked out elaborate day-long programmes under auspices of

the Ministry of Culture and Religious Affairs to celebrate the auspicious

occasion.

The programs included bringing out of a colourful ‘Shobhayatra’ with

participation of thousands the Sanaton community people of all ages followed

by a discussion and prize distribution function held at Town hall auditorium

in the city.

Fasting, Puja, recitation from the holy `Sreematbhagabat Geeta’, ‘Krishna

Bandana’, ‘Archona’ and prayers were offered at temples and houses seeking

divine blessings for continuous peace, welfare and prosperity of the nation

and the humankind as whole.

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam and Deputy Inspector General

(DIG) for Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya inaugurated the

‘Shobhayatra’ that paraded the streets from Public Library ground.

Government officials, leaders of the district and city units of BPUP,

thousands of the Sanaton devotees attired in traditional dresses and carrying

idol of Lord Krishna, banners and festoons participated in the colourful

‘Shobhayatra’ this afternoon.

The Divisional Commissioner attended the discussion and distributed prizes

among winners of different competitions arranged for children as the chief

guest in the evening with Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan in the chair.

DIG Devdas Bhattacharya, Acting Police Super Abu Maruf Hossain, Deputy

Police Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Shahidullah Kawser,

General Secretary of city Awami League Tushar Kanti Mandal, President of

Rangpur unit of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikko Parisahd Banamali

Paul, its General Secretary Swapan Kumar Barman, General Secretary of

district unit of BPUP Dhiman Bhattacharya, President of its city unit Subrata

Sarker and General Secretary Taposh Ghosh addressed as special guests.

Terming Bangladesh as a role model land of communal harmony, the speakers

said great religious leaders have preached messages of peace and tolerance to

understand kindness and fell mercy of the Creator of the universe and serve

humanity on the earth.

The DIG said the ideals of Lord Krishna would continue to inspire his

disciples to be more dedicated for the cause of the nation, country, its

people and humanity to establish truth, peace, love and brotherhood on the

earth.

The chief guest said people of all faiths are living peacefully in

Bangladesh and freely practicing own religions for time immemorial

maintaining brotherhood and communal harmony and working shoulder-to-shoulder

to build a secular and developed nation.