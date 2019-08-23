Sanaton community celebrates Janmashtami in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – The Sanaton community people celebrated the
Janmashtami, birthday of Lord Sri Krishna amid due religious fervour, gaiety,
solemnity and festivity with huge enthusiasm across the district today.
The district administration and local unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon
Parishad (BPUP) chalked out elaborate day-long programmes under auspices of
the Ministry of Culture and Religious Affairs to celebrate the auspicious
occasion.
The programs included bringing out of a colourful ‘Shobhayatra’ with
participation of thousands the Sanaton community people of all ages followed
by a discussion and prize distribution function held at Town hall auditorium
in the city.
Fasting, Puja, recitation from the holy `Sreematbhagabat Geeta’, ‘Krishna
Bandana’, ‘Archona’ and prayers were offered at temples and houses seeking
divine blessings for continuous peace, welfare and prosperity of the nation
and the humankind as whole.
Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam and Deputy Inspector General
(DIG) for Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya inaugurated the
‘Shobhayatra’ that paraded the streets from Public Library ground.
Government officials, leaders of the district and city units of BPUP,
thousands of the Sanaton devotees attired in traditional dresses and carrying
idol of Lord Krishna, banners and festoons participated in the colourful
‘Shobhayatra’ this afternoon.
The Divisional Commissioner attended the discussion and distributed prizes
among winners of different competitions arranged for children as the chief
guest in the evening with Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan in the chair.
DIG Devdas Bhattacharya, Acting Police Super Abu Maruf Hossain, Deputy
Police Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Shahidullah Kawser,
General Secretary of city Awami League Tushar Kanti Mandal, President of
Rangpur unit of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikko Parisahd Banamali
Paul, its General Secretary Swapan Kumar Barman, General Secretary of
district unit of BPUP Dhiman Bhattacharya, President of its city unit Subrata
Sarker and General Secretary Taposh Ghosh addressed as special guests.
Terming Bangladesh as a role model land of communal harmony, the speakers
said great religious leaders have preached messages of peace and tolerance to
understand kindness and fell mercy of the Creator of the universe and serve
humanity on the earth.
The DIG said the ideals of Lord Krishna would continue to inspire his
disciples to be more dedicated for the cause of the nation, country, its
people and humanity to establish truth, peace, love and brotherhood on the
earth.
The chief guest said people of all faiths are living peacefully in
Bangladesh and freely practicing own religions for time immemorial
maintaining brotherhood and communal harmony and working shoulder-to-shoulder
to build a secular and developed nation.