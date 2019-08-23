Janmashtami celebrated in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – Janmashtami, the celebration of the birthday of Lord Krishna and one of the biggest religious festivals of Hindu community, was celebrated in all the seven upazilas in the district today with due religious fervor and much enthusiasm.

According to Hindu Belief, Lord Krishna came on the earth to destroy evil and establish in triumph of good.

So, the teachings of Krishna are very important to establish peace and prosperity in the trouble-torn world. His preaching in Bhagvad Geeta is still guiding light for the followers of the Hindu religion.

Marking the day, Bangladesh Puja Utjapan Parishad (BPUP) and district unit chalked out the elaborate programmes.

The programmes included prayers of Lord Krishna, Puja gathering, Kirtan, Ramayan gaan and recitation from the holy Geeta and the Jagya and distribution of prasad and feeding to the poor seeking divine blessing for the peace and progress of the country.

A discussion was organized by BPUP, district unit, held on the premises of the V-AID Road Kalibari Temple of the town here at noon with president of BPUP, district unit, Ranajit Bakshi Surjya in the chair.

Additional deputy commissioner (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat on behalf of deputy commissioner Abdul Matin addressed the function as the chief guest and additional police super Moynul Hoque on behalf of police super Engineer Abdul Mannan Miah and mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Advocate Zahagir Kabir Milon were present as special guests.

Moderated by general secretary of BPUP, district unit, Dipok Kumar Pal, the function was also addressed, among others, by principal Paresh Chandra Sarker, professor Amith Kumar Sarker, senior journalist Gobinda Lal Das and president of BPUP, Sadar upazila unit, Sujon Prosad and general secretary Rocky Dev.

Later, a big colorful rally was brought out from the temple and paraded the main roads of the town.

A large number of Hindu religious leaders and devotees participated in the peace rally spontaneously.