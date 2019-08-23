Bangladesh beat Bhutan by 5-2 goals in SAFF U-15 tie

DHAKA, Aug. 23, 2019 (BSS)- Defending champions Bangladesh U-15 national football team got off to a winning start in the SAFF U-15 Championship beating Bhutan by 5-2 goals in their opening match held today (Friday) at Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

In the day’s match, Mirad scored a brace in the 15th and 83rd minute while Rahman, Sarkar and Raju netted one goal apiece for Bangladesh in the 21st, 45th and 90+7th minute respectively.

On the other hand, Dorji and Chozang netted one goal each for Bhutan in the 17th and 32nd minutes respectively.

It was the second consecutive defeat for Bhutan after losing their opening match by 3-2 goals against Sri Lanka.

The two times champions Bangladesh, who beat Pakistan 3-2 in penalty shoot-out in the last edition’s final held in Nepal, will square off their second match against Sri Lanka on August 25 before playing Nepal and host India on August 27 and 29 respectively.

Five South Asian countries are taking part in the regional championship.

The five participating teams — defending champions Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka — are playing in the round-robin format from where the top two teams will advance to the final slated for August 31.