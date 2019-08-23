Bir Bahadur for protecting environment to avert human-made disasters

BANDARBAN, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT)
Affairs Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing today urged all for stopping environmental
degradation to avert both human-induced and natural disasters.
“A section of people is involved in environmental degradations including
cutting hills, trees and lifting stones, which is eventually causing human-
made and natural disasters in CHT region,” he told at the relief distribution
function Royangchhori upazila parishad in Bandarban district.
A total of 50 flood-hit families were given cash money at the function as
part of their rehabilitation programme.
Bir Bahadur said, “We have to intensify monitoring in the CHT region for
maintaining ecological balance through stopping any harmful practices related
to environment.”
Officials of local administration and representatives of organization
concerned, among others, were present at the function with Royanchhori
upazila chairman Chohai Mong Marmar in the chair.