Bir Bahadur for protecting environment to avert human-made disasters

BANDARBAN, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT)

Affairs Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing today urged all for stopping environmental

degradation to avert both human-induced and natural disasters.

“A section of people is involved in environmental degradations including

cutting hills, trees and lifting stones, which is eventually causing human-

made and natural disasters in CHT region,” he told at the relief distribution

function Royangchhori upazila parishad in Bandarban district.

A total of 50 flood-hit families were given cash money at the function as

part of their rehabilitation programme.

Bir Bahadur said, “We have to intensify monitoring in the CHT region for

maintaining ecological balance through stopping any harmful practices related

to environment.”

Officials of local administration and representatives of organization

concerned, among others, were present at the function with Royanchhori

upazila chairman Chohai Mong Marmar in the chair.