Debiganj UNO office assistant killed in road accident

PANCHAGARH, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – Office assistant of Debiganj Upazila

Nirbahi Office (UNO) here was killed in a road accident in Lakkirhat area on

Boda-Debiganj highway yesterday night.

The deceased was identified as Md. Ohasim Uddin, 59, of college para

village under Debiganj upazila of the district.

Police said a motorbike carrying Ohasim hit a stationary tractor at

Lakkirhat of the upazila, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals whisked him off to a hospital where on duty doctors pronounced him

dead, they said.