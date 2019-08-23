Debiganj UNO office assistant killed in road accident

PANCHAGARH, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – Office assistant of Debiganj Upazila
Nirbahi Office (UNO) here was killed in a road accident in Lakkirhat area on
Boda-Debiganj highway yesterday night.
The deceased was identified as Md. Ohasim Uddin, 59, of college para
village under Debiganj upazila of the district.
Police said a motorbike carrying Ohasim hit a stationary tractor at
Lakkirhat of the upazila, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals whisked him off to a hospital where on duty doctors pronounced him
dead, they said.