Participatory afforestation benefits 47,000 people in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – Forest department’s participatory

afforestation programme benefited around 47,000 marginalized farmers in the

region including its vast Barind tract by providing them dividend as their

legitimate share for looking after trees, an official said.

“The participatory social afforestation programme has improved living and

livelihood conditions of some 47000 poor and landless farmers through

increasing their income to some extent as they get profit share after being

sold trees following 10 years of plantation,” Divisional Forest Officer Ahmed

Niamur Rahman told BSS.

Participatory afforestation activities have been enhanced in order to

encourage the rural people in planting saplings and nursing of the

transplanted trees, he said.

Rahman said the department has been implementing various lucrative

programmes in all 31 upazilas of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore and

Naogaon districts.

People of the respective areas were given responsibilities to look after

the planted saplings and they get 55 per cent share of the sale after 10

years of plantation while 20 per cent and five percent are distributed among

land owners and local government institution concerned, he said.

Successful implementations of the social forestry programme always

supplement the government’s poverty reduction effort with facing the adverse

impact of climate change in the drought-prone area, he added.

Profitable afforestation activities encouraged many people to plant

saplings of wood, medicinal and fruit-bearing trees at homesteads, roadsides,

office premises, embankments, forest areas, religious institutions’ premises

and other places, he said.

Woodlot forest on 2,051.61 hectares of land, agro-forestry on 407.65

hectares and char land forest on 721 hectares have, so far, been created, he

said, adding that forestation has been created on 4,686.29-kilometer railway

and connecting road lands, 1,621.05-kilometer river embankment and 175-

kilometer canal embankments.

The department has earned more than Taka 62.18 crore through selling trees

from 6,538.94-kilometer steep garden, 2,106.11-hectare woodlot garden and

407.65-hectare agro-garden, sources said.

From the earned money, over Taka 30.18 crore were paid among beneficiary

farmers as their profit-shares and Taka 4.85 crore among land owners and

institutions while the government got Taka 19.19 crore as revenue, they said.

Over Taka 7.95 crore are being spent for rebuilding garden in the areas

where trees have already been sold, they added.

In last 2018-19 fiscal, four beneficiaries Hamid Mondal, Abdul Quddus,

Jewel Rana and Russel Hossain received over Taka 26.41 lakh as profit share.

Meanwhile, the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) has planted

around 2.58 crore saplings of various fruit, timber and herbal trees in

different areas to protect environment and meet the growing demands for

fruits and timber in the region.

BMDA Executive Director Engineer Abdur Rashid said the tree plantation

activities will ultimately help reduce carbon in atmosphere at substantial

level and that is very important to face the adverse impact of climate change

in the Barind tract.