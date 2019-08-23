Rain likely across the country

DHAKA, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted that rain may occur at many parts of the country in the next 24

hours commencing 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Barishal,

Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Rajshahi and

Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over the

country,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

However, mild heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the regions

of Dhaka, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Bogura, and it may abate at some places.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2 degree Celsius and night temperature may

fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 37.5 degree Celsius in

Dinajpur while today’s minimum temperature was 25.5 degree Celsius in Teknaf

of Cox’s Bazar.

The sun sets at 6:25 pm today and rises at 5:37 am tomorrow in the capital.