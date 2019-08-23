France watching Kashmir rights, Macron tells Modi

CHANTILLY, France, Aug 23, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – France’s Emmanuel Macron had a

“frank” exchange with India’s Narendra Modi about tensions in divided Kashmir

on Thursday, telling him Paris would remain attentive to the rights of people

living both sides of the ceasefire line.

As tensions soared in the flashpoint region, the French president said he

would also have a similar exchange with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan

in the coming days.

His remarks came after talks with the Indian premier at the chateau in

Chantilly, just north of Paris.

On August 5, Modi’s Hindu nationalist government scrapped the autonomy of

Indian-controlled Kashmir, a divided Muslim-majority region that has enjoyed

special status in the Indian constitution since the country’s independence

from Britain in 1947.

The move enraged many Kashmiris and has sparked tensions with Pakistan,

which also claims the region, raising growing international concern over a

flare-up in violence between the two nuclear-armed powers.

Macron said he told Modi it was the responsibility of both India and

Pakistan “to avoid any deterioration on the ground which could lead to an

escalation”, noting the importance of resolving their differences

bilaterally.

And he said France would “remain attentive to ensure the interests and

rights of the civilian populations are properly taken into account in the

territories on both sides of the (Kashmir) ceasefire line”.

French officials had earlier said they would push Modi to explain how he

saw things playing out in the region in the coming days and weeks.

Since August 5, the Indian authorities have imposed a communications

blackout and heavy restrictions on movement in the parts of Kashmir it

controls, arresting at least 4,000 people and raising growing alarm about

rights violations.

– ‘No letup on cross-border terror’ –

Earlier on Thursday, UN rights experts said they were concerned about

“massive numbers” of troops brought in to enforce restrictions and about the

apparent rise in arrests of political figures, journalists, human rights

activists and protesters.

India resents any outside interference in Kashmir and its Western allies

have historically avoided taking public positions on the dispute, despite

allegations of human rights abuses there.

Speaking in Hindi, Modi made no direct remarks on Kashmir but pledged to

continue the fight against “radicalisation”, saying India had gained France’s

“valuable support in fighting cross-border terrorism”.

He hailed defence cooperation as an “important pillar” of the relationship

with France, saying India would take its first delivery of French fighter

jets next month.

Three years ago, India signed a multi-billion dollar deal to purchase 36

Rafale jets from France in an agreement which was settled during Modi’s first

visit to Paris in 2015.

The meeting comes just two days before Macron hosts world leaders at this

weekend’s Group of Seven (G7) summit in the French resort of Biarritz, among

them Donald Trump, Germany’s Angela Merkel and Britain’s new prime minister

Boris Johnson.

Modi will also attend the three-day summit, which begins on Saturday.