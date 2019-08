DHAKA, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) – The exams of this year’s Primary Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent Ebtedayee examinations will be held from November 17 next.

The National Steering Committee on PEC and its equivalent Ebtedayee examinations took the decision at a meeting today with State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain in the chair, an official release said today.

The examinations will continue till November 24, the release also said.