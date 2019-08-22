Quader urges BCL to be more dynamic

DHAKA, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today called upon Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders to make a work plan and make the BCL men more dynamic to revive its past glory.

“BCL must not become headlines of any bad news rather we want to see BCL appeared in good news. BCL should revive its past glory,” said Quader.

He made these remarks while addressing a discussion organised by BCL central committee at Teacher-Student Centre of Dhaka University (DU) seeking trial of those culprits who planned and execute grenade attack on on August 21 in 2004.

Quader urged BCL leaders not to break the chain of command in maintaining contact with Awami League Leaders.

“BCL will not be used in achieving personal interest of any specific MP or minister,” said Quader.

Quader said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed a forum of four members comprising AL joint secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanok and Abdur Rahman, AL organising secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Mojammed Haque to monitor the BCL.

“So, the forum will look after BCL if they face any problem”, he added. Quader said, “BNP made the grenade attack on August 21, 2004. If they did not do that then why they refused FBI and Scotland Yard to investigate the incident and hide all the available evidences.”

“However, it has already proved by the remarks of Mufti Hannan that the attack was executed as per the order of Tareque Rahman”, he added.

AL Joint Secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanok and Abdur Rahman and organizing secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim addressed the programme as special guests.

BCL General Secretary Golam Rabbani conducted the programme with BCL President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon in the chair.