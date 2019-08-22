Khalid for trying Bangabandhu killing masterminds to uphold human rights

DHAKA, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today said human rights will be upheld if the masterminds of the Bangabandhu killing could be brought under trial.

“The killers of Bangabandhu will be uprooted through legal process,” said the minister while inaugurating a voluntary blood-donation program at Sadarghat Terminal Bhaban organized by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) marking the 44th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Shipping Secretary Md. Abdus Salam addressed the meeting as special guest while BIWTA Chairman Commodore M Mahbub Ul Islam was in the chair.

A total of 150 officers and employees participated in the voluntary blood-donation program.

Khalid Mahmud said human rights activists are always found talking about human rights but they scarcely talk about the killings of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Russel, Sukanta Babu and Arju Moni.

The killers wanted to kill Bangladesh through the killing of Bangabandhu and his family members on august 15, 1975, the state minister said.

He said they (killers) promulgated Indemnity Ordinance to bar the trial of the Bangabandhu assassination.

Khalid said Ziaur Rahman had rehabilitated Bangabandhu killers politically and socially during his rule.