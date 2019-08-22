15 houses fined in city for having Aedes larvae

DHAKA, August 22, 2019 (BSS) – The owners of 15 houses in Dhaka north and

south city corporations were fined a total of Tk 6.69 lakh after detecting

Aedes mosquito larvae today.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) imposed fine of Tk 6.25 lakh on the

owners of nine buildings after detecting Aedes mosquito larvae at their

residences.

Five mobile courts conducted operations in DNCC area today as part of the

city corporation’s month long combing operation to eliminate Aedes.

As part of the combing operation, DNCC officials visited 261 houses today

and detected Aedes mosquito larvae at 18 houses.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) fined the owners of six buildings Tk

44, 000 due to existence of Aedes mosquito larvae at their houses.

The mobile court of DSCC visited 118 houses and found Aedes mosquito

larvae at four houses.