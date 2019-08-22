Janmashtami tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) – Janmashtami, the birth celebration of Sri

Krishna and one of the major festivals of the Hindu community, will be

observed across the country tomorrow with due religious fervour and

enthusiasm.

According to Hindu Puran (mythology), Sri Krishna (Lord) was born on the

eighth tithi of Shukla Pakkha (fortnight of the new moon) in the Bangla month

of Bhadra and he takes birth in ages in the world to safeguard the good and

pious people from the hands of malevolence people by establishing truth,

justice and beauty in the society.

Different religious, cultural and social organisations have chalked out

elaborate programmes in observance of the Janmashtami.

The day is a public holiday.

National dailies will publish special articles while Bangladesh Betar,

Bangladesh Television, other private TV channels and radio stations will air

special programmes highlighting various aspects of the eventful life of Sri

Krishna.

In separate messages, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of

Janmashtami and wished all success of the programmes.

Besides, President Abdul Hamid will exchange greetings with eminent

citizens of Hindu community at Bangabhaban from 11am tomorrow.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parisad and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee

have taken a two-day programme at the Dhakeshwari National Temple from

tomorrow.

The programme includes prayer for welfare of the nation and the country

through Sri Geeta Jagya at 8 am tomorrow while the traditional Janmashtami

procession will be brought out from the national temple at 3 pm.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister

Obaidul Quader will join the Jantashtami procession as the chief guest, while

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Sayeed Khokon will inaugurate pageant.

Besides, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and local lawmaker Haji

Selim will present as special guests.

The procession will start from the Dhakeshwari National Temple and finish

at Bahadur Shah Park via Palashi Bazar, Jagannath Hall, Central Shaheed

Minar, Doel Chattar, High Court, Jatiya Press Club, Paltan, Shaheed Noor

Hossain Square, Golap Shah Mazar, Gulistan intersection, Nawabpur Road and

Roy Shaheb Bazar.

On the occasion of the Janmashtami, a discussion will be held at the

Dhakeshwari National Temple on September 1 and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa

Kamal is scheduled to join the function as the chief guest.

Apart from this, president and secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parisad

Milon Kanti Dutta and Nirmol Chattarjee and president and secretary of

Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee Shoilendra Nath Majumder and Advocate

Kishor Ranjan Mandol greeted all on the occasion.