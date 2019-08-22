Afghanistan Test a preparation platform for Indian series: Mominul

DHAKA, August 22, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh will take the one-off Test match against Afghanistan as part of their preparation for the two-match Test series against India, with which they will begin the journey of ICC World Test Championship.

As India is blessed with some world class spinners who could demolish any side at their home den, the series is considered as toughest for Bangladesh.

But Bangladesh’s middle order batsman Mominul Haque, who is considered as Test specialist, said playing against Afghanistan will help them to take a good preparation to deal with the Indian spinners.

According to Mominul Haque, the Afghanistan is also bolstered with one of the best spin attack in the world that included the likes of the Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and others. Those three spinners have already showed their mettle in IPL and all around the World, especially in limited over cricket.

Though their Test credential is yet to be determined, Mominul said, still the trio could pose danger for Bangladesh.

“The Afghanistan Test is a good preparation for us ahead of the Test championship. It’s a good opportunity for all of us and we should utilize it to good effect. Hopefully the Test match will be enjoyable,” Mominul said here on Thursday after the team’s ongoing practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh will be absolute favourite against Afghanistan by any parameter. Even though the Tigers find them vulnerable in this format of cricket, they of late won Test matches regularly at the home, albeit in designed pitch.

Afghanistan in contrast will play their just third Test, having attained the status last year. They have lost their first match to India before winning a match against Ireland, who got the Test status along with them.

Mominul however doesn’t want to take anything granted, saying that Afghanistan spin attack is dangerous and could expose Tiger batsmen.

“Afghanistan’s spin attack is world class. Playing against their spinners will give us good preparation for the series against India but we know how dangerous their spin attack could be in the sub-continent,” he remarked.

Mominul however is elated at the introduction of Test champions, which he thought would give Bangladesh an opportunity to play matches regularly and upgrade their rankings in this format.

“The Test championship is good for our cricket. I am happy personally and excited with this tournament. For various factors, we didn’t get enough Test matches in the past but this tournament gives us the opportunity to play matches regularly. This is absolutely good for our cricket,” he added.

“If you play enough Test matches, you will get the chance to improve your game and by doing so, we can also improve our rankings and showed our Test credential. Hopefully we’ll have a good start in Test championship.”