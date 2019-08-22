Booters’ residential training camp begins tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS)- All the national footballers are set to back

into business as the residential training camp of the national team against

Afghanistan for joint qualifiers of Qatar World Cup and China Asian Cup

begins tomorrow (Friday) in the city.

The preliminary selected 26 booters have been asked to report to team

manager Satyajit Das Rupu with necessary sports gears tomorrow (Friday) at 6

pm at Fars’ Hotel and Resort.

Bangladesh will play their first match of the qualifiers against

Afghanistan on September 10 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

National team’s head coach Jamie Day, however, have to start the camp

without seven Abahani players, who are with the club for AFC Cup’s inter-zone

semifinal playoffs on August 21 and 28.

The English born coach will get the full squad from the second-phase

training camp to be held in Dushanbe.

The national team is expected to leave for Tajikistan on September 1. In

Dushanbe, the squad will have intensive training there and will play two

preparation matches against Tajikistan Premier League clubs on September 3

and 5.

Squad: Ashraful Islam Rana, Sahidul Alam, Anisur Rahman, Mohammad Mazharul

Islam, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Sushanto Tripura, Rahmat Mia, S M Monjurur

Rahman, Yeasin Khan, Bishwanath Ghosh, Riyadul Hasan, Nurul Naium Faisal,

Yeasin Arafat, Masuk Miah Zoni, Jamal Bhuiyan, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Sohel

Rana, Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Biplo Ahamed, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Mohammad

Ibrahim, Mohammad Nabib Newaz Ziban, Mahbubur Rahman, Matin Miah, Saad Uddin

and Jewel Rana.