RAJSHAHI, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) – Classes and other academic activities of

Rajshahi University (RU) will resume from August 24 (Sunday) after a 16-day

vacation marking the celebration of Eid-Ul-Azha.

Before that, students’ dormitories of the university will reopen from

August 23 (Saturday), said Prof Probhash Kumar Karmaker, Administrator of

RU’s Public Relation office, here today.

The university authority declared the classes suspended since August 7,

Prof Karmaker added.