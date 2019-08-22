3 killed, 23 injured in Thakurgaon road crash

THAKURGAON, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) -Three persons, including a bus driver, were killed and 23 others injured in a road accident in front of Old Danish Hospital on the Panchagarh-Thakurgaon highway in Sadar upazila here today.

The deceased were identified as driver of one of the buses Babul Miah, 24, and passengers Kamruzzaman Babu, 42, of Panchagarh and Abul Kalam Azad, 36, of Thakurgaon districts.

“The accident occurred when a passenger bus hit another passenger bus while overtaking it at the point killing two people on the spot and injuring 24 others at 10:30 am,” Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thakurgaon Sadar Thana Md. Ashikur Rahman told BSS this noon.

Thakurgaon Sadar Thana police and Fire Service and Civil Defense personnel from local station rushed to the spot, rescued bodies and injured people and sent them to Thakurgaon District Modernised Sadar Hospital.

“One of the injured persons died on way to the hospital where 23 injured passengers are undergoing treatments,” the OC said adding that conditions of three injured persons were stated to be critical.

Police and Fire Service and Civil Defense personnel with the help of local people salvaged the damaged buses to clear the highway for normal vehicular movements.

Police seized the buses and a case was filed in this connection with Thakurgaon Sadar Thana, the OC added.