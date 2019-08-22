Farmers happy with jute price in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS) – The farmers are happy getting excellent

market price of newly harvested jute as harvesting of the fibre crop is

nearing completion with better yield rate in all five districts under Rangpur

agriculture region.

Officials of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said farmers

completed harvesting jute on 45,018 hectares of land producing over 5.16-lakh

bales of jute with an average yield rate of 11.47 bales per hectare by

Wednesday.

The farmers have cultivated jute on 49,792 hectares of land this season

when the recent floods damaged standing jute crop on 4,618 hectares of land

causing production loss of 50,630 bales of the fibre crop worth Taka 24.02

crore in the region.

“Earlier, the DAE had fixed a target of producing over 6.77-lakh bales of

jute fibre from 58,250 hectares of land for the region this season,” said

Horticulture Specialist of DAE at its regional office Agriculturist Khondker

Md. Mesbahul Islam.

However, farmers had finally cultivated the crop on 49,792 hectares of

land, less by 8,458 hectares of land or 14.52 percent than the fixed farming

target, this season in the region.

“After damages caused by floods, standing jute crop on 45,174 hectares of

land remained unhurt for harvesting in Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha,

Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts of the region this season,’ Islam said.

The farmers already completed harvesting ‘Tosha’ variety of jute on 40,795

hectares of land to produce 4.754-lakh bales of the fibre crop and local

variety on 6,089 hectares to produce 33,556 bales of jute by Wednesday.

“Besides, they harvested ‘Mechta’ variety of jute on 186 heaters to produce

1,486 bales and Kenaf variety of jute on 510 hectares to produce 6,464 bales

of the fibre in the region,’ Islam added.

District Marketing Officer for Rangpur Agriculturist ASM Hassan Sarwar said

farmers are selling newly produced jute fibre at rates between Taka 1,600 and

Taka 1,800 per mound (40-kg) depending on the varieties and quality of the

fibre.

Deputy Director of the DAE at its regional office Md. Moniruzzaman said

the fixed jute farming target could not be achieved following cultivation of

Aus rice and maize on more land area, shortage of locally produced quality

jute seed and other reasons.

To make jute farming program successful, the DAE, Bangladesh Agriculture

Development Corporation, other agriculture related departments and

organisations extended necessary assistance to farmers.

“However, the fixed production of jute would not be achieved this season

in the region due to little shortfall in farming target and damages caused by

recent floods to standing jute crop despite excellent yield rate of the fibre

crop,” Moniruzzaman added.

Additional Director of the DAE for Rangpur region Muhammad Ali said the

government has taken pragmatic steps to popularise jute cultivation and

ensure fair price to revive past glory of the fibre.

“Jute farming has got a newer dimension in last couple of years after the

government declared the eco-friendly fibre crop as the national agricultural

product and made use of jute sacs mandatory in various sectors,” Ali added.