Ecuador city recycling plastic bottles for bus tickets

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Aug 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Looking after the environment

is paying off in Ecuador, at least for public transport users in the business

hub of Guayaquil.

A new scheme aimed at combatting garbage and pollution allows people to

exchange recyclable plastic bottles for money to buy bus tickets.

The port city, in Ecuador’s southwest, is the second most populous city in

the country with 2.7 million inhabitants, but it generates the most waste.

Passengers who use the city’s bus transit system, Metrovia, are now

queueing at a newly installed machine, waiting to unload their plastic

bottles for two cents each, which they can spend on public transport.

“Imagine: Two cents (a bottle) for 15 bottles you get 30 cents, that’s

already a Metrovia ticket,” said bus passenger Cristian Cardenas.

It’s proving more profitable than selling the bottles to a recycling

center, Washington Bravo told AFP.

The 76-year-old pensioner lives outside Guayaquil, a $9 taxi ride into

town. He makes the walk once a week, collecting plastic bottles from garbage

cans and the streets along his way.

Guayaquil produces 4,200 tons of waste a day, only 14 percent of which is

recyclable.

“The city is full of corruption and dirty. Before it wasn’t like this, it

was cleaner,” he said.

– ‘We need to be aware’ –

There’s one glitch in the current system, though. The machines pay out

cash in return for bottles, meaning there’s no obligation to use the money on

bus tickets.

Metrovia manager Leopoldo Falquez told AFP that the company is working on

that.

New machines are coming that will directly recharge bus passes, he said.

So far there’s only one machine but there are plans for a dozen, all to be

placed in bus terminals.

Two years ago the local government placed rules on the production, sale

and import of single-use plastics such as bags and straws.

Ecuador’s war against plastic has extended also to other parts of the

country such as the capital Quito and the Galapagos Islands, a World Heritage

Site archipelago several hundred kilometers (miles) to the west of the

mainland.

Plastics there have broken down into microparticles that have subsequently

been swallowed by the unique fauna found nowhere else on the planet.

“We need to be aware of the level of pollution that we generate and the

level of pollution we’ve accumulated, so the sooner we take more measures to

counter this level of pollution, the better,” Falquez said.

In the two months since the program was launched, more than 24,000 bottles

have been collected.