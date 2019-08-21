JS body on education holds meeting

DHAKA, August 21, 2019 (BSS) – Parliamentary Standing Committee on

Ministry of Primary and Mass Education held its 5th meeting at Jatiya Sangsad

Bhaban here today.

Committee Chairperson Muhammad Afsarul Ameen presided over the meeting,

said a press release.

Committee members Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Md

Abdus Sobhan Mia and Golam Kibria Tipu were present at the meeting.

At the meeting, detailed discussion was held on making technical education

mandatory in the education curriculum of class 6 to 10. The committee also

held an elaborate discussion regarding the amendment bill of the existing

‘International Mother Language Institute Act, 2010’ and placed a

recommendation to pass the bill in the Jatiya Sangsad.

The committee also made a recommendation to take necessary steps for

making the Secondary Educational Board’s activities more fruitful and

effective in upazila level.

The meeting was informed that the madrasa and technical institutes can

obtain approval for founding educational institutes from particular authority

by fulfilling specific requirements and conditions.

Senior secretaries of the ministry and JS secretariat officials were

present at the meeting.