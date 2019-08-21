BIDA to create 24,000 new entrepreneurs in 2 yrs

DHAKA, August 21, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Investment Development Authority

(BIDA) has taken an initiative to create 24,000 new and skilled entrepreneurs

within two years in line with one of the Prime Minister’s 10 initiatives –

‘Investment Development’, a press release said.

“BIDA will provide training to the interested youths for being

entrepreneurs. We have already appointed trainers in the 64 districts to that

end. Online registration is also going on,” BIDA Executive Chairman Kazi M

Aminul Islam told journalists after inaugurating the activities of

‘Entrepreneurship Creation and Skill Development’ project at BIDA

headquarters in the city.

Under the project, he said, each entrepreneur will take one-month training

from the district-level training center.

Through the training programme, the BIDA chief said, trainees can gather

necessary knowledge about starting business and its challenges, market

analysis, capital mobilisation process and other related issues.

“In the training, BIDA will also motivate the youths about business through

removing their misconceptions so that they can make them self-reliant,” he

added.

Under the project, he said, BIDA will provide training to 25 entrepreneurs

every month in each district and the training programme will run for 15

months.

“After 15 months, a total of 375 entrepreneurs in every district will

complete their training. The project will also run for another three months

for monitoring the entrepreneurs,” he added.

In every district, Aminul Islam said, a support center will be established

for providing necessary support to the trainees.

After training, he said, every trainee will be BIDA registered

entrepreneurs and BIDA will introduce them to different financial

institutions, including Bangladesh Bank and SME Foundation, to solve their

capital inadequacy.

Among others, Secretary of BIDA Md Mosharraf Hossain and senior officials

of the authority attended the meeting.