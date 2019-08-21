Expert team arrives to help control Aedes mosquito breeding

DHAKA, Aug 21, 2019 (BSS) – A joint IAEA-FAO-WHO expert team arrived in the

capital today on a three-day visit aiming to help Bangladesh tackle dengue

outbreak caused by Aedes mosquito.

On the first day of its visit, the team held a meeting with senior

officials of the Health Services Division, the Local Government Division, the

Agriculture Ministry, the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry,

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and the representatives of the public

agencies concerned. Health Services Division Secretary Md Asadul Islam

chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed mosquito control by applying the Sterile

Insect Technique (SIT), said a press release of the Health and Family Welfare

Ministry.

The main objective of the team is to assess the feasibility of Sterile

Insect Technique (SIT) in controlling Aedes mosquito in Bangladesh.

The sterile insect technique is an environmentally-friendly insect pest

control method involving the mass-rearing and sterilisation, using radiation,

of a target pest, followed by the systematic area-wide release of the sterile

males by air over defined areas, where they mate with wild females resulting

in no offspring and a declining pest population.

IAEA has approved the expert mission due to an initiative taken by

Bangladesh Embassy and Permanent Mission in Vienna, with the support from the

Health Services Division, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the

Ministry of Science & Technology, after the dengue fever outbreak in the

country.

The work of the expert team — consisting of Rafael Argilés Herrero and

Danilo de Oliveira Carvalho, Technical Officers of the Insect Pest Control

Section at the Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and

Agriculture, and Rajpal Yadav, Scientist, Vector Ecology and Management,

Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases, WHO — is expected

to help Bangladesh in successfully tackling the diseases caused by the

Aedes mosquito population in the country.

“We are trying to avail the best possible scientific know-how to tackle the

Aedes mosquito. We thank IAEA for prompt response to support Bangladesh in

this time of need,” said Bangladesh Ambassador & Permanent Representative in

Vienna M Abu Zafar, according to a Foreign Ministry press release issued

yesterday.