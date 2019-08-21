Understanding players’ psychology first will be important, says Domingo

DHAKA, Aug 21, 2019 (BSS)-Russell Domingo, the newly appointed head coach of Bangladesh will emphasize on building relations with players and

understand their psychology first as he believes that those aspects are

important to bring out the best of the players.

“My immediate goal is to make some sort of connection with the players, to

understand the players, build some relationships over the next week or two –

I think that’s massively important. Try and gain the players’ trust, see how

the players go about their work. It’s very much an observatory role the next

couple of days, to just see how they go about their business and take some

learning from that,” Domingo said here on Wednesday during his first official

press conference with the Bangladeshi media.

And to understand that the players need to adapt with the cultural changes

for which he is ready as he takes the reign of the sub-continental set-up for

the first time in his career.

”We can’t expect Bangladesh cricket to adapt with us, we’ve got to adapt

to Bangladesh cricket. And we’ve got to find a way to make our processes and

our systems work with the cricket organization and with the players. So we

might need to alter the way we go about things to fit in with the culture

more so than the culture changing to fit in with us,” he said.

Domingo was part of a three-man shortlist, which included Mike Hesson and

Mickey Arthur, and had been interviewed by the BCB on Aug 7 and later

according to BCB officials he was appointed as the head coach on the back of

an impressive presentation.

Domingo made it clear that his main focus would be to prepare the next

generation of the cricketers as he would give more emphasis on aged level

cricket.

”It’s quite interesting. Everyone is talking about this presentation.

Because I have worked a lot at different levels of cricket, from Under-15 to

Under-17 to domestic cricket to international cricket, I think I am very

aware of how important feeder systems are. That’s where your next tier of

players comes from. I want to place a lot of emphasis on monitoring the

players just beneath the national side, and when there are opportunities to

play some of those players, you need to take those opportunities and it can’t

be for one or two games, you need to try and give players a little bit of a

run. Young players especially, so they can find their feet in international

cricket. So I think the gist of the presentation was that, we’ve got a good

national side but it’s important that we are evaluating the players just

below the national side to sustain the success of Bangladesh cricket,” he

said.

”After our series against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, I’m hoping to go to

Sri Lanka to watch the A side play – the A side has a tour to Sri Lanka in

the middle of September and I’m hoping to watch them in those games. It’s

impossible to watch all the cricket, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve got to

make sure I surround myself with people I can trust, selectors who are going

to give me good inputs, connect with the high-performance coaches, with the

‘A’ side coaches, and find out who they think the best players are that we

can invite closer to the national side, but it’s impossible to watch each and

every game,” he said.