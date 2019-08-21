DU to hold discussion observing National Mourning Day

DHAKA, Aug 21, 2019 (BSS) – The Dhaka University (DU) authorities will

hold a discussion and drawing competition to observe the National Mourning

Day and 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman.

The discussion meeting on the life and works of the architect of

country’s independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be held at

11:00 am at Teacher-Student Center (TSC) auditorium on August 27 with DU

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md. Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a DU press release

today.

An art competition organised by the Faculty of Fine Art for school

children will be held at TSC cafeteria at 4 pm on August 27.