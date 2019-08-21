DU to hold discussion observing National Mourning Day

DHAKA, Aug 21, 2019 (BSS) – The Dhaka University (DU) authorities will
hold a discussion and drawing competition to observe the National Mourning
Day and 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman.
The discussion meeting on the life and works of the architect of
country’s independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be held at
11:00 am at Teacher-Student Center (TSC) auditorium on August 27 with DU
Vice-Chancellor Prof Md. Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a DU press release
today.
An art competition organised by the Faculty of Fine Art for school
children will be held at TSC cafeteria at 4 pm on August 27.