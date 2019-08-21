Language barrier no problem for Langeveldt

DHAKA, August 21, 2019 (BSS) – While the language barrier often deprives Bangladesh players, specially the fast bowlers failed to take most of the things out from the foreign coaches, pace bowling coach Charl Langeveldt believes he can help players overcome this problem in the light of his experience of coaching the Afghanistan players.

Language barrier is believed to be the one of the reasons which hinders Bangladesh pacers progress during their stint with legendary Caribbean pacer Courtney Walsh.

“I have found if you work one on one with a player then he tends to open up more than in a group situation. Having the experience in Afghanistan where the players would say yes but didn’t understand…I have experienced this. I kind of know how to deal with it,” Langeveldt said here on Wednesday.

“I want to work one on one with a player and make sure if he doesn’t understand then bring someone to make him understand. Slow it down and not speak so fast and listen what he is going to say. And then build the relationship because it’s important to have relationship with your fast bowlers.

“Even if that means speak about his family and how he is more comfortable. We have to make him understand that he is welcome to my room and if required we will have an interpreter,” he added.

Langeveldt however revealed what would be his first message towards Bangladesh cricketers.

“I will try to find out the way to take the best out of them. You can’t say you need to do this or do that. You need to understand what they want what the short comings are. And that’s going to be the challenge to find to get connect with,” he said.