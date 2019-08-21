Domingo ready to cope with public pressure

DHAKA, Aug 21, 2019 (BSS)-With Bangladesh’s Test Championship game

approaching fast, one of the most challenging jobs for Russell Domingo

would be to guide the team win Test matches regularly given the fact that the

Tigers often find them vulnerable in the longest format of cricket.

Bangladesh has already established them in the ODI cricket and they have

also attained some success in the T20 format. Though they won some Test

matches at home soil in some designed pitch, their performance in this format

at foreign soil is abysmal.

But the fact is that Bangladesh would have to play more matches in foreign

soil in Test Championship, something which made Domingo’s task more

difficult.

And he at the same time knows how crazy the Bangladeshi fans are to win

the game. He also knows that the Bangladeshi fans would not even spare him in

case of negative result in any format of the cricket. But Domingo is ready to

cope with the pressure, saying that he is confident of making Bangladesh a

force in Test cricket also.

Domingo’s first assignment with Bangladesh cricket however will start with

a one-off Test match against Afghanistan, which is not the part of the Test

Championship game.

Bangladesh will play their first game in Test Championship as they play a

two-match Test series against India on Indian soil.

”I’m sort of used to with that expectation and pressure. So I’m looking

forward to it,” Domingo said here on Wednesday.

“I’ve not been with a team for two years, I’ve been doing South African A

side, and I’m really excited to get going again and work with a lot of people

and work on cricket and think about selection and strategies, because once

you are away from it – it’s been great for me for two years to be away from

it and take a step back – you do miss it.”

As coaches, you thrive in that sort of pressure, you enjoy it. No matter

which team you are coaching, there’s always some sort of pressure to win.

That’s why we do it, because of the pressure if we knew we were going to win

every single game, it’d be the most boring job in the world. The most

enjoyable part of the job is the pressure to win,” the South African said.

Domingo believes Bangladesh lacks in Test cricket due to the fact that they

don’t play it regularly and added that the Test championship is a platform he

would like to use to make a statement in the longer formats.

”It’s hard to get any sort of rhythm in your Test match cricket if you’re

not playing that many Test matches. With the new Test Championship, that

allows a team to focus a lot more on Test match cricket.

We know often Bangladesh play one- or two-Test match series. Hopefully now

there will be three-Test series, four-Test series, which gets them more into

that format. Because so much focus there is on white-ball cricket, with the

Test Championship, a lot of that focus now needs to move away from the World

Cup and the 50-over format into Test match cricket. So it will be a good

start to put a lot more focus and emphasis on our red-ball skills in the next

couple of months,” said Domingo.

”It’s a massive opportunity for Bangladesh to compete regularly in Test

match cricket. Their last Test match was maybe six months ago, we can hardly

remember when it was. The more you play the better you’re going to get in the

format.

“That’s probably where they have been lacking. They haven’t played a lot

of Test match cricket. If you look at England, Australia, India, and weight

those up against the number of Tests Bangladesh have played, you can

understand why they are the leading sides in the world in that format,” he

said, adding that he is looking forward to meet the expectations that he is

bound to have during his stint with Tigers.