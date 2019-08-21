Light to moderate rain likely across the country

DHAKA, Aug 21, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers is likely to occur at several places of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office statement issued here this morning.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said. The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded 36 degree Celsius in Dinajpur district while minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius in Rangamati.

The sun sets at 6.27 pm today and rises at 5.36 am tomorrow in capital Dhaka.

Rainfall activity may increase across the country.