5,250 youths to get income generation training in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 21, 2019 (BSS)- Around 5,250 male and female youth will be
given training on various income generation fields in the district aims at
making them self-reliant through their self-employment during the current
fiscal year.
Department of Youth Development (DYD) will impart the non-formal training
under its training and self-employment programme on the potential fields like
goat and cattle rearing, poultry birds rearing, fish farming, sewing, block-
boutique, embroidery and nakshi kantha stitching.
“We will arrange seven-day training course on each of the trade in
phases,” said Shamim Chowdhury, Deputy Director-in-Charge of DYD, while
talking to BSS here today on the issue.
He said most of the training will be held in village-level so that the
grassroots men and women aged between 18 and 35 can derive total benefits of
the training. All the interested persons will be brought under the training
that will be held in 15 batches in each of the upazilas, Chowdhury added.
Meanwhile, a training course was inaugurated at Patiakandi village under
Charghat Upazila yesterday. Upazila Chairman Fakhrul Islam, Youth Development
Officer Mukhlesur Rahman and its Credit Officer Nazrul Islam addressed the
function.
In his remarks, Fakhrul Islam said the present government under the
dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working
relentlessly to make the young generation working force to foster the
economic condition in both rural and urban areas.