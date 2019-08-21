5,250 youths to get income generation training in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 21, 2019 (BSS)- Around 5,250 male and female youth will be

given training on various income generation fields in the district aims at

making them self-reliant through their self-employment during the current

fiscal year.

Department of Youth Development (DYD) will impart the non-formal training

under its training and self-employment programme on the potential fields like

goat and cattle rearing, poultry birds rearing, fish farming, sewing, block-

boutique, embroidery and nakshi kantha stitching.

“We will arrange seven-day training course on each of the trade in

phases,” said Shamim Chowdhury, Deputy Director-in-Charge of DYD, while

talking to BSS here today on the issue.

He said most of the training will be held in village-level so that the

grassroots men and women aged between 18 and 35 can derive total benefits of

the training. All the interested persons will be brought under the training

that will be held in 15 batches in each of the upazilas, Chowdhury added.

Meanwhile, a training course was inaugurated at Patiakandi village under

Charghat Upazila yesterday. Upazila Chairman Fakhrul Islam, Youth Development

Officer Mukhlesur Rahman and its Credit Officer Nazrul Islam addressed the

function.

In his remarks, Fakhrul Islam said the present government under the

dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working

relentlessly to make the young generation working force to foster the

economic condition in both rural and urban areas.