PM orders action for wrong project assessment

DHAKA, Aug 20, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked authorities concerned to take action against officials responsible for wrong assessments in formulation of development projects of the government.

She gave the order at today’s ECNEC meeting at the NEC conference room here.

While briefing journalists after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the premier gave the directive while giving approval to the amended proposal of “Protection of Charfasion Pauro Town of Bhola District from the Erosion of Meghna River” project.

Earlier, a wrong assessment by an engineer in a development project of Water Resources Ministry caused the loss of a large amount of money, he quoted the prime minister as saying.

The Prime Minister asked the water resources minister and water resources secretary to take action against the engineer.

Mannan said the premier asked Bangladesh Biman to think over procuring two cargo airplanes as the export of agricultural and frozen products is on rising trend.

Sheikh Hasina said the export of frozen fishes and agricultural products has increased. But these products are being exported by hiring airplanes of other companies and as a result, the businessmen have to bear extra costs.

“If we can buy two cargo aircraft, the businessmen will be able to export goods at lower costs,” the premier said.

The Prime Minister gave directives to take all power supply lines underground in phases.

She also said there is no need to construct any more sluice gate as those get damaged quickly, Mannan said.

The Prime Minister also directed the authorities concerned to set up daycare centers at large government buildings, said the planning minister.