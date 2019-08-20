DSE closes flat after post Eid winning sessions

DHAKA, Aug 20, 2019 (BSS) – Country’s capital bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed in flat today after two days of post Eid winning sessions.

Market witnessed greater volatility though it started with positive note, but failed to keep momentum as investors booked some profits with cautious stances.

According to an operator, EBL Securities, investors were anxious of the possibility of extra liquidity pressure on the money market for the recent move taken by Bangladesh Bank regarding cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) rules for offshore banking operations of scheduled banks.

It said investors’ exerted selling pressure on sector specific stocks especially from Bank, Financial Institutions and Food & Allied sectors.

Meanwhile, the market participation has decreased on day-to-day basis (as depicted by 3 percent dip in the day’s market turnover) and stood at Taka 4.7 billion by the end of the session.

The core index, DSEX closed at 5,227.5 points with a marginal gain of 0.23 points only. The Shariah index, DSES stood at 1204.75 points, up by 2.23 points while blue-chip index, DS30 stood at 1845.54 points, down by 1.71 points.

Sector wise performance exposed that Telecommunication (3.4%), Paper (1.7%) and Travel & Leisure (1.6%) sector experienced highest price appreciation while Jute (-0.7%), Bank (-0.5%) and Financial Institutions (-0.4%) sector experienced highest price correction in today’s session.

Investors’ attention was mostly concentrated on Pharmaceutical and Chemicals (16.0%), Textile (14.4%), and Fuel and Power (13.8%) sectors.

Besides, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed in red zone today. CSCX & CASPI decreased by 15.92 and 22.40 points respectively to stand at 9702.85 points and 15976.53 points.