1.84pc ADP implemented in July

DHAKA, Aug 20, 2019 (BSS) – The first month of the current fiscal year 2019-20, July registered 1.84 percent implementation of the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

In amount, the implementation was Taka 3,951 crore which was Taka 1,027 crore or 0.57 percent in the previous fiscal.

“ADP implementation is satisfactory from the beginning of the current fiscal,” said Planning Minister M A Mannan after today’s meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at NEC Conference Room.

He said the new system of fund disbursement has pushed the ADP implementation three times higher over the previous fiscal.

“We get this result due to fund disbursement directly to the Project Director instead of ministry,” added Mannan.

The government has allocated Taka 202,721 crore as ADP outlay in the national budget of Taka 523,190 crore for FY20.