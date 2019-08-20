Govt didn’t give up on bringing back Bangabandhu’s killers: Anisul

DHAKA, Aug 20, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the present government did not give up on bringing back the fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“We are continuing diplomatic and political efforts in this regard. US President Donald Trump has announced that he would not give refuge to any criminal in his country. If he stands by this policy, it would be easier for us to bring back killer Rashed Chowdhury from that country,” he said.

The minister said these while addressing a discussion and doa mahfil organized by Dhaka Bar Association marking the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

“The subsequent incidents after the brutal murder of Bangabandhu proved the fact that Ziaur Rahman was involved with the monstrous crime. A commission would certainly be formed to identify the perpetrators behind the killing,” he added.

Presided over by Dhaka Bar Association president Gazi Md Shah Alam, the discussion was also addressed by Bangladesh Bar Association vice-chairman Eusuf Hossain Humayun, former home minister Sahara Khatun, former food minister Adv Qamrul Islam, Barrister Fazle Noor Tapash, MP, Dhaka District and Session Judge Helal Chowdhury and Adv Syed Rezaur Rahman, among others.