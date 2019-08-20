BSS holds discussion, doa mahfil marking National Mourning Day

DHAKA, Aug 20, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), the national news agency, today held a discussion and doa mahfil marking the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day with a renewed pledge to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for building ‘Sonar Bangla’.

Chief Editor and Managing Director of BSS Abul Kalam Azad presided over the discussion meeting held at BSS Bhaban at Purana Paltan. Deputy chief news editors Omar Faruque and Ruhul Ghani Sircar Jyoti, city editor Madhusudan Mandol, chief reporter Tareq Al Naser, national desk chief Anup Khastagir, deputy chief reporters AZM Sajjad Hossain Sabuj, Kanai Chakraborty and Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, senior journalists Md Azam Sarwar Chowdhury, Mahfuza Jasmine, Mujibur Rahman Zitu, Noore Zannat Akhter Shima, Tanvir Aladin, Asraful Huq, Sajjad Hossain, Abu Sayeed and Ataur Rahman took part in the discussion.

Mohammad Ali Khan and Mahbub Hossain spoke at the discussion from the BSS administrative section.

Abul Kalam Azad expressed solidarity with the demand for constitution of a commission for an in-depth probe into the Bangabandhu murder to bring all masterminds and killers to justice.

The grenade attack on August 21 in 2004 on Sheikh Hasina was part of a deep rooted conspiracy to eliminate the pro-liberation force from Bangladesh, he said.

Azad said the country is moving ahead under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and urged all to rally round the premier to build a terrorism and hunger free prosperous Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.