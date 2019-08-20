Helmut unhappy with Bangladesh HP team’s performance

DHAKA, August 20, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team head coach Simon Helmut expressed his displeasure over the players’ performance in the first game against Sri Lanka HP team, saying that they need to be more consistent and proactive in every aspect of game.

Having said that he revealed this sort of performance could affect their national team dream as the HP performance is considered as the pathway for the senior team.

Bangladesh HP team suffered a 186-run defeat to Sri Lankan Emerging Team (HP) in the first match at BKSP.

“I am just disappointed with the aspect of the application. I am very disappointed that we didn’t finish in the last 10 overs. That was very important. They bowled very well. So I am disappointed about that. At the same time, batsmen didn’t get them enough time to lay a foundation to chase down a total like 300 and more at BKSP. It is not easy but very chase-able at that venue,” Helmut said here on Tuesday.

“I want to see more consistency. You know, you can knock the door of the national team with the runs, wickets and catches. We have seen some glimpses. When a player scores heavily then they will have their chance.

“We must remember winning is very important but more important is to give the boys match experiences so that they can perform under pressure. They should think not just about the selection in the national team but perform also.

“Players like Mithun scored heavily and got the chance in the national side, Liton Das, Saifuddin and … we have seen guys like Naim Sheikh, Afif, Biplob, Mishu they performed and showed they have the potential. They can be more consistent and ready for the national team.”

The second match of the three-match one-day series is tomorrow at BKSP, which turns out to be ‘do or die’ match for them. In case of a defeat, Bangladesh HP will loss the series and so Helmut urged them to come all guns blazing.

“They are very driven so they are able to motivate themselves. But what we need is work out hard that we have done and prepare for the next game. It should excite us more and drive us more to be the best we can be. Yes, that was a very poor performance.

“But let’s not concentrate on that. Let’s concentrate on that it is a journey, where some of the boys are in the middle of the journey and some are very close to the national side,” he concluded.