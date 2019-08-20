Probe report in Ashkona militant den raid case Oct 9

DHAKA, Aug 20, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today set October 9 to submit
probe report in a case lodged under anti-terror act over law enforcing
agency’s raid at a militant den in capital’s Ashkona area in 2016.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Aminul Huq passed the order as investigation
agency Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police failed
to submit the report today.
CTTC conducted the raid “Operation Ripple 24” at a militant hideout in
Ashkona, in capital’s Uttarkhan area on December 24, 2016.
Two militants were killed and another two female militants surrendered
during the incident.
Dakkhinkhan Police Station sub-inspector Shahinul Islam filed the case
against nine persons the next day.
The accused are Zebennuhar Shila, Trisha Moni, Shakira, Samina, Afifa
Kaderi, Mainul Islam, Rashedur Rahman, Selim and Firoz.