Probe report in Ashkona militant den raid case Oct 9

DHAKA, Aug 20, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today set October 9 to submit

probe report in a case lodged under anti-terror act over law enforcing

agency’s raid at a militant den in capital’s Ashkona area in 2016.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Aminul Huq passed the order as investigation

agency Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police failed

to submit the report today.

CTTC conducted the raid “Operation Ripple 24” at a militant hideout in

Ashkona, in capital’s Uttarkhan area on December 24, 2016.

Two militants were killed and another two female militants surrendered

during the incident.

Dakkhinkhan Police Station sub-inspector Shahinul Islam filed the case

against nine persons the next day.

The accused are Zebennuhar Shila, Trisha Moni, Shakira, Samina, Afifa

Kaderi, Mainul Islam, Rashedur Rahman, Selim and Firoz.