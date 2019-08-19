Trump stresses need to reduce India-Pakistan ‘tensions’ in Modi phone call: White House

WASHINGTON, Aug 19, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump on Monday spoke with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a reduction of tension between India and Pakistan over the disputed Kashmir region.

“The president conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

“The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to strengthen United States-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon.”