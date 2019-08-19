Putin vows to prevent protests like Paris ‘yellow vests’ in Moscow

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France, Aug 19, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to prevent any situation occurring in Moscow similar to the “yellow vest” movement that rocked Paris and other French cities from late last year.

“We would not want such a thing to happen in the Russian capital,” Putin said alongside French President Emmanuel Macron whose country has strongly criticised the crackdown on weekly protests in Moscow.

“We will do everything to make sure the situation remains within the realms of the law,” he added.