Humayun for creating history in industrial sector

DHAKA, August 19, 2019 (BSS)- Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today pledged to map out programmes in a way that would bear testimony of envious successes in the country’s industrial sector, asking the officials and employees of the ministry to supplement the efforts to make a dazzling history.

“Bangabandhu understood the heartbeat of Bengalis. He knew where lied the problems of the people and how to mitigate their woes. The Father of the Nation realized that under the structure of Pakistan it would not be possible to change the fate of the people,” he said.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion and doa mahfil marking the ‘National Mourning Day’ at the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) auditorium in the city, said a press release.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the discussion as the special guest while Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim was in the chair.

Humayun said the Father of the Nation led the movement for the Liberation War under the constitutional framework and the rule of laws.

“Bangabandhu participated in the election. He was the Industries Minister in 1956. But, Bangabandhu realized that this would not help change the fate of the people of the region,” he added.

Kamal Ahmed Mojumder said Bangabandhu brought freedom for the Bengali nation by triggering movement with his political acumen and sagacity.