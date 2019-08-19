ACC arrest land owner for FR tower design forgery

DHAKA, Aug 19, 2019 (BSS) – The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today

arrested SMHI Faruque, the land owner of FR Tower, in a case filed over

forgery in the design of Banani’s high rise building that caught fire in

March this year.

A team led by Abu Bakar Siddique, deputy director (DD) of ACC, also the

plaintiff of the case, arrested Faruque from Gulshan-2 this noon, said ACC’s

public relations officer (PRO) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

The ACC arrested another owner Tasvir Ul Islam, also chairman of Quasem

Industries Ltd , from Segunbagicha area on Sunday.

The national anti-graft body filed two cases against 23 people for their

alleged involvement in illegally extending Banani’s FR Tower. The building

caught fire on March 27 this year which left 25 people dead.

The building owners had given permission for a 15-storey building but they

made the FR Tower a 23-storey one violating the permission.

The 23-storey FR Tower had no fire alarm while it has narrow exit points

and staircases and the fire exits are blocked, the ACC found during its

investigation.