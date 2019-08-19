Bangladesh to participate in Asian Women’s Youth Handball

DHAKA, Aug 19, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh Women’s Youth Handball team will

take part in the eighth Asian Women’s Youth Handball Championship scheduled to be held on August 21-30 at Jaipur, the largest city of Indian state of Rajasthan.

An 18-member of Bangladesh Women’s Youth Handball team, including players and officials, due to leave for India tonight to take part in the

Championship.

Prior to the team departure, the handball team had a courtesy call with

Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Syed Shahed Reza at his BOA office today.

A total of 10 teams, split into two groups, will compete in the

championship, organised by Asian Handball Federation and cooperation of

Indian Handball Federation.

Bangladesh has been grouped A along with South Korea, Japan, Uzbekistan

and Chinese Taipei while the group B consist with India, China, Kazakhstan

and Mongolia.

Bangladesh handball team: Alpona Akter (captain), Khadija Khatun ( vice

captain), Mosammat Sanjida Akter, Sumaiya Banu, Mosammat Achiya Akter,

Mosammat Ishrat Jahan, Fouzia Rahman Toru, Panna Akter Borsha, Suborno Akter

Sorna, Srity Akter, Naznin Nahar, Sharmin Akter Rupa, Baby Akter and Mosammat

Misti Khatun.

Officials: Syeda Taslima Akter (team leader), Nurul Haque Biswas (team

manager), Touhidur Rahman (trainer) and Nurul Islam (official).

