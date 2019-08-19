Banglabandha land port activities resume

PANCHAGARH, Aug 19, 2019 (BSS) – After a ten-day holiday, the export-import
activities in Banglabandha land port here have resumed today, sources said.
On August 9, the land port went on vacation for ten days on the occasion of
Eid-Ul-Adha.
All kinds of export-import activities have been suspended for ten days
between India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan due to vacation, Export-Import
Association President here Mehedi Hasan Khan Babla told BSS earlier.
Immigration activities for travelers however continued as usual though the
import-export activities in the land port remained closed, said port
emigration officer Ijar Uddin.