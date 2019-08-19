Two killed in Rangpur road accidents

RANGPUR, Aug 19, 2019 (BSS) – Two persons were killed in separate road accidents at different places in Mithapukur and Pirgachha upazilas of the district on Sunday night, police said.

A bicyclist man was killed on the spot after being hit by an unidentified truck in the outskirts of Mithapukur upazila town on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in Mithapukur upazila at 9 pm last night.

“The deceased was identified as Nur Ali, 57, son of late Mofiz Uddin of nearby village Sheetgari in the same upazila,” Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mithapukur Thana Jafar Ali told BSS today.

In another road accident, a pedestrian woman was killed on the spot after a trolley hit her at Paotana point on the Pirgachha-Rangpur road in Pirgachha upazila at 8:30 pm last night.

“The deceased woman was identified as Rochimon Bewa, 50, wife of late Akhter Ali of village Paotana in Pirgachha upazila,” said OC Rezaul Karim of Pirgachha Thana.

Two separate cases were filed in these connections with the respective police stations.