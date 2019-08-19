Women become driving force for national advancement: Ashiqur

RANGPUR, Aug 19, 2019 (BSS) – The women are working as driving force for national advancement taking Bangladesh on the highway of development to build a prosperous Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Public Administration HN Ashiqur Rahman, MP, said this at a mourning discussion held at Begum Rokeya auditorium in Mithapukur upazila town here on Sunday evening as the chief guest.

Mithapukur upazila Mohila Awami League (AL) organised the discussion in observance of the National Mourning Day-2019 and 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ashiqur, also Treasurer of AL central committee, said the women are working shoulder-to-shoulder with men to realise the dream of Bangabandhu by building a developed, prosperous and secular Sonar Bangla free from hunger, poverty and exploitation.

“Under the able leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has put its head high with dignity and honour in the world arena after becoming self-reliant in all respects,” he said.

He urged leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies to remain united under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and work together for accelerating national development to build a developed Sonar Bangla for paying due respect to Bangabandhu.

With Convener of Mithapukur upazila Mohila AL Dil Nahar Begum Shanti in the chair, Vice-chairman of Rangpur unit of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Rehana Ashiqur Rahman and upazila AL President Mozammel Haque Mantu addressed the discussion as special guests.

Local leaders of Mohila AL also spoke on the occasion participated by its leaders and workers of all 17 union units of Mithapukur upazila.