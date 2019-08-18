Journos for immediate announcement of gazette of 9th wage board

DHAKA, Aug 18, 2019 (BSS)-The Journalist-Workers-Employee Unity Council today demanded the immediate announcement of the gazette of the 9th wage board confronting legally with the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (Noab).

The leaders of the unity council demanded immediate implementation of the new salary structure at a protest rally in front of Jatiya Press Club in the capital, a press release said.

Presided over by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Molla Jalal, the rally was addressed, among others, by BFUJ Acting Secretary General Abdul Majid and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Acting President Khandaker Mozammel Haque and DUJ General Secretary Sohel Haider Chowdhury.

The leaders, in the rally, also called for the enactment of media workers’ law in the next parliamentary session, saying they will intensify the movement if their demands are not met.

At the end of the rally, a protest march paraded the streets.

Later, Unity Council leaders handed over a memorandum containing 14-point demands to the Information Minister Hasan Mahmud at his secretariat.