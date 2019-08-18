ACC arrests FR Tower owner Tasvir over design forgery

DHAKA, Aug 18, 2019 (BSS) – The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today arrested Tasvir Ul Islam, one of the owners of the FR Tower, in a case filed over the design forgery of the building in the capital’s Banani area.

Tasvir was arrested by a team led by ACC deputy director Abu Bakar Siddique from city’s Segunbagicha area around 4pm today, said ACC Public Relations Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

The national anti-graft body earlier filed a separate case against 20 people, including Tasvir on June 25 last on allegations of extending additional floors in the FR tower in illegal way.

The ACC also filed another case against five people including one of the FR Tower owners MHI Faruque and Rupayun Housing chairman Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul for violating the building code during the construction of the 15-storey building and adding extra floors from 15-storey to 18 storey falsifying the original design of the structure.

A total of 27 people were killed and 70 others injured as a devastating fire ripped through the FR Tower on March 28, 2019. While investigating the incident, the matter of the design forgery came into light.