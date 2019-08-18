Preparations afoot for starting Rohingya repatriation

COX’S BAZAR, Aug 18, 2019 (BSS) – Preparations are underway to start repatriating Rohingyas who took refuse in Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Northern Rakhine state.

Two transit camps at Keruntali and Ghumdhum points along the frontiers are being repaired to this end.

As part of the repatriation, a meeting of the national task force for Rohingya repatriation was held today at the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner here.

The repatriation will begin soon if the Rohingyas agree to return to their homeland, according to the task force officials.

Bangladesh has sent a list of 22,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar so far and Myanmar has given approval of repatriating 3,300 Rohingyas from the list.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Abul Kalam chaired the meeting while Additional Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Nurul Alam Nizami, Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain, Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain and Additional Deputy Commissioner SM Sarwar Kamal attended it.

Abul Kalam said they have preparations for repatriation of Rohingyas though they have not yet got the final directive in this regard.

The list of 3,300 Rohingyas, which was approved by Myanmar, has been handed over to UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.