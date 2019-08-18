Cricketers elated to get high profile coaching panel

DHAKA, August 18, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh cricketers expressed their excitement at getting a high profile coaching panel that was almost completed with the inclusion of South African Russell Domingo as head coach.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) earlier appointed Domingo’s compatriot Charl Langevedlt as fast bowling coach while Neil McKenzie as batting coach in ODI format. Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori takes up the role as spin bowling coach.

As far as the name and fame is concerned, this panel of backroom staffs looked formidable and the players welcomed their inclusion.

“I think this coaching panel is really high profile and it would be positive for us,” said Bangladesh senior player Mahmudullah Riyad.

“Personally I am yet to talk to Domingo but I know he has rich profile. He was the coach of a team like South Africa and he had done excellent job with them. I believe we can learn many things to him.”

“We have been working with Neil McKenzie for a long time. He is really a good batting coach. I have played with Langeveldt in a Sri Lankan Premier League. He is a good soul apart from being good bowler. I think his inclusion will have good impact in our pace bowling department.”

Mahmudullah personally is desperate to work with Daniel Vettori who was a top spinner during his career. Mahmudullah who himself is a spinner, is on the verge of resuming his bowling again after his shoulder injury. He however believes that by the advice of Vettori, he can hone his spin bowling skill more.

“We know how good bowler Vettori was. He is a good coach also as he worked with some franchisees around the world. I am keen to talk to him as I want to discuss about my bowling. He is ideal person in giving some good advice,” he remarked.

The question however that came to the fore is whether the Bangladeshi players could interact with the coaching panel without any discomfort. Mahmudullah played down any discomfort, saying that the communication process should be two-way.

“When they played cricket, they were high profile players but their coaching career is also enriched. To earn the effective result, the communication process should be two-way. The cricketers should do hard work and the coaches should help the players, motivate the players. The players and coaches both should exchange the information and then the result will come,” he said.