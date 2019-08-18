BEPZA, EPZs observe National Mourning Day

DHAKA, Aug 18, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has observed the National Mourning Day with due respect and solemnity.

Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam, along with high officials, placed wreaths at the mural of great architecture of independence and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises in the city on August 15 morning, said a press release today.

Before that, the Executive Chairman placed wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi 32 on behalf of BEPZA early in the morning.

Commemorating the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and his family members, BEPZA kept national flag half-mast on the day at BEPZA Complex.

Remembering the day, BEPZA today organized a discussion meeting, documentary film show and doa mahfil at the BEPZA executive office.

In the discussion, life and political activities of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was discussed in details and screening a documentary film titled “Chironjib Bangabandhu” that created on his life and works.

BEPZA Executive Chairman along with Member (Investment Promotion) Zillur Rahman, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Mizanur Rahman, Secretary Md Nabirul Islam, General Managers of each department including officers and staffs of BEPZA attended the discussion meeting.

Later on, employees of all levels attended a doa mahfil after Zohr prayers.

Simultaneously, eight Export Processing Zones (EPZs) under BEPZA located at different areas of the country — Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee, Karnaphuli EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone– observed the day with due respect.

The zones kept the national flag half-mast on 15 August. They also arranged discussion meeting, screened documentary film and offered doa at the EPZs’ mosques.

BEPZA Public School and Colleges operated by EPZs also observed the day in a befitting manner including essay and painting competition on Bangabandhu.