‘Youngsters must be protected from drug abuse’

RAJSHAHI, Aug 18, 2019 (BSS)- State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar

Alam has called for forging social resistance against abusing of drugs along

with its trafficking and trading to protect the young generation from

degradation.

“Abuse of drugs not only destroys a man but also destroys his entire

family and the society as a whole,” he mentioned while addressing public

meetings on the occasion of inaugurating development works at different areas

in Charghat upazila of the district on Saturday.

Upazila Chairman Fakhrul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Haque,

Katakhali Pourasva Mayor Abbas Ali, Upazila Engineer Ratan Kumar Fouzder,

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Charghat Police Station Samit Kumar Kundu and

Yousufpur Union Parishad Chairman Shafiul Alam accompanied the state

minister.

Shahriar Alam put emphasis on establishing a society free from drug-

addition to save the young generation from deadly consequences of the menace.

To attain the cherished goal, the law enforcement agencies and the

community people should have to work together. The community people should

extend cooperation towards police with specific information about the

criminals, he added.

The community people and the parents in particular should take the

responsibilities of protecting the young generation from being involved in

crimes.