Sonamasjid Land Port to be int’l standard: Shahriar

RAJSHAHI, Aug 18, 2019 (BSS)- State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar

Alam has said the Sonamasjid Land Port in Chapainawabganj will be transformed

into a model one through upgrading it to international standard.

“Necessary works for transforming some of the country’s land ports into

model ones are progressing fast in the first phase,” he said while addressing

a view-sharing meeting with all stakeholders of the port as the chief guest

with Deputy Commissioner AZM Nurul Haque in the chair.

In line with the development spree, the Sonamasjid Land Port, second

largest land port of the country, will be elevated to an international

standard in phases, the state minister said.

Organised by District Administration, the meeting was held at the

conference hall of Sonamasjid Panama Port Link Limited on Saturday.

It was addressed, among others, by Dr Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, MP,

Superintendent of Police Mozahidul Islam, President of Chamber of Commerce

and Industry Erfan Ali, General Manager of Panama Port Link Limited Billal

Hossain and President of Sonamasjid C&F Agent Association Mustafizur Rahman.

Shahriar Alam said the present government under the dynamic leadership of

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to elevate all the

existing land ports for bolstering the country’s economy as well as making

the country self-reliant.

He hoped that the country’s economy will be furthermore dynamic when the

logistic facilities in every sector of the sonamasjid land port will be

enhanced.

At the same time, the existing deficit related to import-export trade with

India will be resolved, he added.

The state minister also went round different sections of the port to see

for himself its operational activities.